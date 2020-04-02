The Cayuga Medical Center Foundation has organized an online resource and drop-off center to better coordinate and engage volunteers and to be able to accept and coordinate donation items for COVID-19 support.

The donations will be used at all Cayuga Health locations including their two hospitals, Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital.

Area drop-off locations include Tops Friendly Markets 504, 1/2 S. Franklin St., Watkins Glen, open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the customer service desk; and Glen Motor Inn, 3380 state Route 14, Watkins Glen, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the front desk.

For a list of donation items needed: cayugahealthsystem.org/how-to-help.