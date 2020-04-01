HORNELL — CASA-Trinity is keeping its doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic, having been deemed an essential service by New York state.

The prevention and treatment provider operates outpatient clinics and inpatient programs in both Hornell and Dansville.

“In light of the continued COVID-19 health crisis, we are rapidly adapting how we operate to continue to service those in need of our services while monitoring and maintaining the health and safety of our patients, staff and the larger community,” said CASA-Trinity CEO Ann Domingos. “We are deemed an Essential Service by NYS and our doors continue to remain open and we are accepting new patients at all of our programs. Our clinicians are working diligently to connect with patients via telehealth, telephonically and/or face to face as clinically necessary. The team remains committed to deliver quality and compassionate care as safely and expeditiously as possible.

“As this situation evolves, our Executive management team will persistently review all precautionary measures in place, including any new NYSDOH, CDC and OASAS guidance to modify best practices as appropriate.”

The Hornell outpatient clinic can be reached at 607-282-5200 and the inpatient/detox program at 607-282-5201.

The Dansville outpatient clinic and the residential inpatient program can be reached at 585-335-45052. The 24/7 after hours line in Dansville can be reached at 607-738-7479.

There are also outpatient clinics in Elmira, Geneseo, Sayre, Pa. and Towanda, Pa.

“We thank you for continuing to do your part in keeping our community healthy and safe and invite you to please reach out to us should you have any questions, comments or concerns,” Domingos said. “Keep your faith, you are not alone, and we are only a phone call away!”