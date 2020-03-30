Sheriff: K9 located man hiding in garage

WEST SPARTA — A West Sparta resident is facing felony criminal contempt charges after an investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies, said Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty.

On March 22, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address on Kysorville-Byersville Road for a report of a domestic disturbance.

It is alleged that Steven M. Jacobs, 33, was at the residence and got into a physical altercation with a female. There was an active court issued order of protection in place against Jacobs where the female involved was the protected party.

Jacobs had left the scene prior to Sheriff’s Deputies arriving. However, Deputy Caleb Cutting along with his K-9 partner KAI, started a track and successfully located Jacobs hiding in the garage at the residence and took him into custody.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony Criminal Contempt in the first degree and Harassment in the second degree.

Jacobs was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the charge was a qualifying offense under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Jacobs be held on $5,000 cash bail of $10,000 bond.

Jacobs was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Justice Jeannie Michalski. The Judge did release Jacobs on his own recognizance and Deputies set him free. Jacobs was told to return to the Town of West Sparta Court at a later date.

Sergeant Matthew Moran and Deputy Bill Clarke assisted on scene with the investigation and arrest.