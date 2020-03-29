Wayland’s first case confirmed Sunday

BATH – Steuben County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases eclipsed 20 on Sunday.

The Steuben County Public Health Department said it received notification Sunday that two additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21 confirmed cases.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Wayland and the other is a resident of the Town of Corning. One or more of the newly positive cases is linked with a previously reported case, said the Health Department.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. The investigations indicate that the individuals followed Public Health protocols, so no known public exposure risks occurred. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

“Help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying home,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “It is imperative right now that people stay home to stay safe and save lives.”

The county has 121 individuals in quarantine and being monitored as of Sunday night.

