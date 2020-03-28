Total number of Steuben County cases rises to 18

BATH – Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Steuben County Saturday, the Steuben County Public Health Department said.

Four additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Steuben County cases to 18. The individuals are residents of the Town of Howard, the City of Hornell, and two from the City of Corning.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations on days while symptomatic and have been in isolation since.

· March 16 and March 23 – Guthrie Urgent Care in Corning

· March 27 – Save-A-Lot in Hornell

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they become ill. All those known to have direct contact with the individual at these locations are being notified directly from Public Health staff.

“COVID-19 does not move on its own. People move and when they do, the virus moves,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Staying home will help stop the spread of the virus.”

On Friday, the Health Department reported a positive case who visited two locations in Hornell, including the Medical Office Building.

In recent days, Hornellsville residents tested positive after visiting Wegmans and Alfred University. The City of Hornell’s first case shared her story with The Spectator.

Cider Creek Hard Cider is now producing hand sanitizer to help fight the spread of COVID-19.