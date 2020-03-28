Four more positive tests on Saturday

BELMONT —Allegany County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases jumped from two to six on Saturday.

The Allegany County Health Department said the third and fourth cases are both women, ages 43 and 35. The department said the cases are not linked and have no travel history to COVID-19 hotspots.

“This means that these cases are community acquired and that the public should assume that COVID-19 is still present,“ said the department.

Both cases are recovering well, according to the Health Department.

“We have already reached out to all direct contacts of the positive cases to ensure they are quarantined and/or isolated from the public,” said Brittney Schuld, Director of Patient Services at the Health Department.

The county did not release any identifying information on the fifth and sixth confirmed cases. The county has also declined to list any locations the individuals may have visited while symptomatic.

Other counties in the region, including Steuben and Livingston, have provided locations and general timeframes, when available, of public places visited by individuals showing symptoms.

“At this point in time, it does not matter what Township the cases are in, where they may or may not have shopped at, what places in the community they may or may not have visited, COVID-19 is in our community,” stated an Allegany County press release. “From the start, our message has been absolutely STAY HOME if you are not feeling well. STAY HOME even if you feel healthy and don’t have essential business that requires you to leave home. Please, Please, Please call ahead if you require any medical attention at your provider’s office, the Urgent Care, or Emergency Department. We will get through this - STAY HOME, STOP THE SPREAD, SAVE LIVES.”

Saturday’s cases were the first confirmed in the county since the initial two were confirmed March 15 — a 5-year-old male and a male in his early 20s.

Also Saturday, Olean General Hospital admitted its first COVID-19 patient, an Allegany County native.

Allegany County’s statistics

Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Quarantined/Isolated to Date: 141

Released from Quarantine/Isolation: 102

Currently Quarantined/Isolated: 39

For additional COVID-19 questions and information:

Call: 585-268-9700 (Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Weekends: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Call: 585-268-9250 (Health Department)

Email: healthinfo@alleganyco.com

Website: www.alleganyco.com

Facebook: Allegany County, NY, Government & Allegany County Department of Health

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314