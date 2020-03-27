Brian M. Kriedler, 19, of Penn Yan, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. March 12 by Penn Yan Police Department Officers (PYPD) for allegedly “streaking” through a public parking lot. Police say he “intentionally exposed himself in a lewd manner... while in view of a citizen who was pumping gas.” Kriedler was charged with public lewdness, and released with an appearance ticket for village court.

A house fire was reported to 911 at 10:42 a.m. March 20. Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO), Branchport, Penn Yan, and Benton Fire Depts. Emergency Management, Penn Yan Ambulance, and Medic 55 responded to the home of Millard Conger, 84, at 2416 Keech Road, Branchport. The fire was caused by a woodstove at the rear of the home. No injuries resulted from the fire.

A boat in distress on near Long Point Seneca Lake was reported to Yates County 911 at 4:16 p.m. March 20. Along with YCSO, Dresden, Himrod, Fire Depts., Branchport/Keuka Park’s Dive Team, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and N.Y. State Police and DEC responded to rescue the two boaters. The boat was reported disabled and taking on water, and shortly later capsized. The operator of the boat, Brandon Barber, 21, of Beckhorn Road, Hector, and the other person were able to swim to the eastern shore where they were picked up and treated by Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS. No serious injuries were reported, and the boat was recovered from the water.

Daniel J. Tiaskkun, 29, of Main St., Penn Yan, was arrested March 22 by YCSO at the Public Safety Building following a domestic incident that occurred in Penn Yan where he allegedly violated a stay away order of protection issued by Family Court when he remained in the home of the protected party. Tiaskkun was charged with 2nd degree criminal contempt and then released with an appearance ticket for village court, per N.Y. State Bail Reform laws.