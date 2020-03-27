The Finger Lakes USBC (United States Bowling Conference) Junior Singles Tournament was held at Brock’s Bowl March 15. Young bowlers from teams at both Brock’s and Sunset Bowl came together to compete, with the competition also open to any player who had bowled in either the Finger Lakes East or Finger Lakes West school leagues during the 2019-2020 season. The results were as follows:
In Divison 1 Boys (average of 160 and over)
High game: Connor Harmon (Brock’s) - 214
High game (handicap): Dutcher Samatulski (Brock’s) - 224
High series: Chance Rivera (Sunset) - 618
High series (handicap): Oakley Fitzgerald (Sunset) - 660
In Division 2 Boys (average of 159 or under)
High game: Chase Fitzgerald (Sunset) - 170
High game (handicap): Kyle Brown (Sunset) - 211
High series: Colin Johnson (Sunset) - 449
High series (handicap): Brett Werner (Sunset) - 626
In Division 1 Girls (average of 130 and over)
High game: Anella Tillman (Brock’s) - 192
High game (handicap): Andy Kniffin (Brock’s) - 211
High series: Kari Ayers (Brock’s) - 582
High series (handicap): Cassie Morrissette (Brock’s) - 647
In Division 2 Girls (average of 129 or under)
High game: Destiny Rast (Marcus Whitman) - 132
High game (handicap): Bella Baker (Sunset) - 225
High series: Ameina Samatulski (Brock’s) - 442
High series (handicap): Brianna Baker (Sunset) - 657