Antler Run Distilling started production of hand sanitizer March 20 and will provide the supply to local health professionals, retirement and nursing homes first during the national shortage. Once those needs are met, sale of hand sanitizer will open to the general public.

Antler Run Distilling is Keuka Lakes newest distillery. Doug and James Quade, father and son team, own and operate Antler Run Distilling, a grain to glass farm distillery that uses 100% New York grain.