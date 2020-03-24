ALBANY – Election commissioners across New York are calling on lawmakers to postpone the state's upcoming Democratic presidential primary to June over safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

New York's Election Commissioners Association on Wednesday said local Boards of Election are risking personnel safety preparing for the April 28 primary while facing a "critical shortage" of inspectors and polling places.

"Over the next week, BOEs will find it almost impossible to meet mission critical deadlines for testing machines and preparing ballots because of staff shortages due to the ongoing stay-at-home order," the group said in a statement.

The group is seeking the primary be moved to June 23 and is calling on lawmakers to amend the state's election law so absentee balloting during all declared state emergencies, a move backed by the state's attorney general.

There have been more than 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus — COVID-19 -- in New York since March 1, which have led to more than 150 deaths.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. has not indicated any plans to postpone the primary. He did, however, push local village elections slated for March 18 back to April 28, the same day as the primary.

In addition, the Election Commissioners' Association are urging lawmakers to amend the state's election law to allow absentee balloting during all declared state emergencies.

Under current law, an absentee ballot can only be obtained when a person is not going to be in their home district to vote and must be requested by the individual.

But ensuring all New Yorkers have the ability to cast a ballot without risking their health is crucial, the state's Attorney General Letitia James said.

James is calling on the governor to suspend in-person voting and make absentee ballots available to all New Yorkers through executive order.

Normally, such a move would require approval of the state's Legislature, but James said an emergency declaration approved earlier this month gives the governor the right to temporarily suspend or modify state law, clearing the way for absentee balloting.

"If we act now, we have more than a month before the presidential primary and numerous special elections across our state to take action and ensure every eligible New York voter receives an absentee ballot," James said in a statement.

In addition, the Election Commissioners' Association is seeking greater flexibility to consolidate polling places and election districts due to limited staff and a fewer polling places.

"Acting on these items will buy us precious time and save our host counties significant amount of resources while also preserving the rights of voters and safety and health of election workers," the group said.

"Every day that we do not act makes us less prepared and wastes valuable time and money."