Expiration Dates Extended for Driver Licenses, Non-Driver IDs and Registrations

Yates County Clerk Lois E. Hall has confirmed that the Yates County office of the Department of Motor Vehicles is now closed. She released the following statement Monday:

In compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.8 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced that all DMV offices and auto bureaus statewide are closed until further notice. This includes both state- and county-run field offices. While offices are closed, expiration dates for driver licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations will be extended. In addition, road tests will be suspended until further notice.

“These are extraordinary times and at the direction of Governor Cuomo we are taking broad action to protect the health and safety of the public and our workers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We will continue to offer a wide selection of online transactions during this shutdown so New Yorkers can continue to do business with the DMV.”

While offices are closed, all in-office reservations, scheduled road tests and salvage vehicle appointments will be canceled.

To ensure there are no unintended consequences for New Yorkers who are not able to visit the DMV during the closure, any driver license, non-driver ID or registration set to expire on or after March 1, 2020 will be extended until further notice. The current 45-day temporary vehicle registration issued by auto dealers will also be extended. This extension does not apply to insurance coverage requirements. Motor Vehicle Liability insurance coverage must be maintained during this extension period.

More than 60 online transactions remain available to customers, including pleading or paying New York City traffic tickets, renewing a license or registration, ordering a custom plate, obtaining a driver record (abstract), changing an address, and much more. Customers can also return their license plates and complete many other transactions by mail.