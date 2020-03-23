GENESEO — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Monday reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to four.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the first individual is a male in his 80s who resides in Avon and is in the hospital. Two family members related to this case are at home under mandatory quarantine. LCDOH was notified late last evening of this positive case.

The second individual is a male in his 40s residing in Livonia. There are three family members related to this case at home under mandatory quarantine. LCDOH was notified of this positive case early this morning.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

"With enhanced testing capacity, positive cases will continue to come into the Health Department and we will see our numbers increase. As a reminder - we are asking our community members to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible to control the spread of this virus,” said Rodriguez.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 4

Negative Test results: 40

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7290.