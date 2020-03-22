ALFRED — More than 950 high school students from Region I Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) districts, encompassing Western New York and the Southern Tier, competed in the 31st annual SkillsUSA Region I Leadership Conference and Skills Olympics March 3 at Alfred State College.

The winners of this regional competition advance to the next level in Syracuse in April, where all six regions in New York State will meet to attempt to qualify for the national competition in Louisville, KY, in June.

Advisor/Digital Media Arts Instructor Gary Acker was recognized as the Regional Area 1 Advisor of the Year. The following GST BOCES students also were winners:

Wildwood Education Center

Hornell

1st place, Auto Carpentry Jeff Jones (Avoca)

1st place, Computer Maintenance Christos Madamopoulos (Hornell)

1st place, Criminal Justice Alexandra Rosell (Hornell)

1st place, Masonry Nathan Thurston (Hornell)

1st place, Photography Jonathan Carbone (Canisteo-Greenwood)

1st place, Power Equipment Technology Benjamin Stilson (Avoca)

2nd place, Carpenter’s Assistant Owen Washburn (Alfred-Almond)

2nd place, Computer Maintenance Shawn Eveland (Hornell)

2nd place, Custom Painting and Graphics Arianna Hanchett (Hornell)

2nd place, Employment Application Chloe Hartman-Wing (Hornell)

2nd place, Masonry Savannah Barros (Prattsburgh)

2nd place, Precision Heavy Equipment Connor Hutches (Bath)

2nd place, Welding Austin Dailey (Canisteo-Greenwood)

2nd place, T-Shirt Design Noah Napolitano (Alfred-Almond)

3rd place, Advertising Design Einon Walsh (Hornell)

3rd place, Computer Maintenance Riley Flaitz (Hornell)

3rd place, Cosmetology Senior Jadie Faulkner (Hornell)

3rd place, Diesel Mechanics Ean Magill (Canisteo-Greenwood)

3rd place, Photography Jake Clifford (Hornell)

3rd place, Restaurant Services Ta’Nayzah Gilliam (Hornell)

3rd place, T-Shirt Design Paul Drake (Alfred-Almond)

Coopers Education Center

Painted Post

1st place, T-Shirt Design Keirstyn Edwards (Campbell-Savona)

1st place, Advertising Design Keirstyn Edwards (Campbell-Savona)

1st place, Employment Application Basic Sabrina Graves (Campbell-Savona)

1st place, Related Technical Math Josephine Schelling (Corning-Painted Post)

1st place, Auto Body Helper Basic Darrin Colwell (Corning-Painted Post)

1st place, Collision Repair Technology Samantha Welch (Bradford)

1st place, Auto Service Basic Daniel Gardiner (Corning-Painted Post)

1st place, Carpenter’s Assistant Basic Brian Davis (Addison)

1st place, Restaurant Services Hannah Sebring (Campbell-Savona)

1st place, Health Knowledge Bowl (Team) Talia Christiansen (Corning-Painted Post) Emily Curreri (Corning-Painted Post) Mara Lowrey (Addison) Angela Schmidlin (Corning-Painted Post)

1st place, Quiz Bowl (Team) Siobhan Stone (Corning-Painted Post) Halle Clark (Horseheads) Gavin Bifano (Horseheads) Maclaine Zink (Corning-Painted Post) Chloe Chervenic (Corning-Painted Post)

1st place, CNC Milling Chethan Meda (Corning-Painted Post)

2nd place, Extemporaneous Speaking Nick Marchionda (Corning-Painted Post)

2nd place, Job Demo A Rachel Miller (Addison)

2nd place, Small Engine Basic Cody Brouneus (Corning-Painted Post)

3rd place, Small Engine Basic Gavin Schoffner (Bradford)

3rd place, Masonry Dalton Smith (Corning-Painted Post)

3rd place, Commercial Baking Olyvia Clary (Corning-Painted Post)

3rd place, Food Prep Basic Ravyn Mcllwain (Corning-Painted Post)