HORNELL — With schools and many businesses shut down and the state limiting non-essential travel to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Hornell Area Transit (HAT) will reduce service starting Monday.

“To further protect our community from the spread of COVID-19, we are suspending all bus routes outside of the City of Hornell,” said Mayor John Buckley. “The lone exception being the new hospital and medical village. HAT will still provide essential services to City residents for their medical, pharmaceutical, and grocery needs.”

HAT ridership has dropped substantially as the number of residents heeding the call for social distancing increases.

This set of service adjustments will remain in effect until further notice.

• HAT will continue booking essential trips such as to dialysis, chemotherapy, hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores within the City of Hornell.

• The InnerCity Route will continue to operate on its regular schedule Monday through Saturday.

• All other services will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

Passengers are asked to leave extra space between themselves and others. This form of social distancing can help protect you and others from the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises anyone with fever, cough or shortness of breath to not go out in public. This means passengers should not ride the bus if they are experiencing those symptoms or think they may be sick.

“The health and well-being of our community are at the forefront of our decision making,” stated HAT. “We will continue to make informed decisions based on the latest science and what is best to protect the health of all members of our community.”

HAT has implemented an extra daily disinfection process on all buses using EPA-approved and CDC-recommended cleaning products. That’s in addition to the standard cleaning vehicles receive regularly.

“Just remember that surfaces are only clean until someone touches them or coughs/sneezes nearby,” HAT cautioned. “Once again we would like to thank all of our riders for their understanding in these uncertain times and ask that you stay safe!”