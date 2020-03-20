GENESEO — Livingston County currently has a total of two positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH).

Anyone who visited the following location in Livingston County may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Wegmans

4287 Genesee Valley Plaza Road

Geneseo, NY

Potential Exposure:

March 15, 2020

Between 1–1:30 p.m.

Contact LCDOH immediately at 585-243-7270 if you were at the Wegmans store in Geneseo at this time. LCDOH will be open Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. in addition to its normal weekday hours.

Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, said, “We advise all residents to practice social distancing as we are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in Livingston County.”