GENESEO — Livingston County currently has a total of two positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH).
Anyone who visited the following location in Livingston County may have been exposed to COVID-19:
Wegmans
4287 Genesee Valley Plaza Road
Geneseo, NY
Potential Exposure:
March 15, 2020
Between 1–1:30 p.m.
Contact LCDOH immediately at 585-243-7270 if you were at the Wegmans store in Geneseo at this time. LCDOH will be open Saturday, March 21 – Sunday, March 22 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. in addition to its normal weekday hours.
Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, said, “We advise all residents to practice social distancing as we are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in Livingston County.”