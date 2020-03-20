Changes made in wake of coronavirus

WELLSVILLE — Giant Food Mart is modifying hours and services in the wake of the coronavirus.

During these trying times to better benefit the elders and those who may be at high risk in our community, beginning Tuesday, March 24, we will be opening one hour early at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice,“ said store management. ”Following the guidelines of our 5% Tuesday discount, customers 55 years young and over, or those at high risk will be able to shop every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 6 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Also, effective immediately, Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba will be offering curbside pick up. Call Wellsville Giant Food Mart at 585-593-3354 or Cuba Giant Food Mart at 585-968-2360 for details.

“Please understand that this is something completely new to us, as we work everything out getting this started,” stated the store. “We want to make this difficult time as simple as it can be for our customers.”