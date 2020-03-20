ALBANY — New York is banning all non-essential travel, mandating everyone not critical to their workplace to stay at home and requiring all businesses to shutter if they do not fit specific criteria.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the sweeping ramp up of restrictions on movement in New York on Friday as the novel coronavirus spread through the state, with New York having the highest number of confirmed cases in the nation.

He called it "New York State on Pause," and it takes effect Sunday evening. Mass transit will stay operational; food delivery services will stay open.

"This is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said at a briefing at the state Capitol.

The decision came as the number of confirmed cases soared to 7,100 in New York, up 2,950 in the past day.

The executive order Cuomo plans to sign will mandate 100% of the workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. The order excludes pharmacies and grocery stores and other similar businesses.

On Thursday, Cuomo had limited workers in the office to 75%.

The state is also ordering people to stay off the streets as much as possible, and ordering non-essential business to shutter. There could be civil fines and mandatory closure if people do not comply.

He also put a moratorium on any evictions from apartments or homes for 90 days.

Cuomo's actions installed a series of stronger orders on vulnerable populations, such as requiring any visitors to have a self-check and have their temperature taken.

"We need real diligence with the most vulnerable population," Cuomo said "This is not life as usual.We have the testing so high right in Nw york that we're testingg more per capita than China or South Korea.

The increase in confirmed cases came as New York's testing continued to increase. The state has tested 32,000 people, including 10,000 tests over the past day.

The percentage of those hospitalized with the illness was 18%, Cuomo said.