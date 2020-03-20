GENESEO — On Friday, Livingston County officials announced additional building and operational restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, in the county.

The directive involves the closure of County buildings to the public with a few exceptions. Building #2 (Health Department) on the County’s Murray Hill campus in Mount Morris will remain open during regular business hours and will also be open this weekend with staff support. Mental Health offices will be open for select medication and other specific appointments. Additionally, the County’s first responders – fire, EMS, Sheriff – are still out in full force with the ability to respond to emergencies.

"Livingston County is now up to two positive cases and dozens more are under some form of investigation or quarantine. Therefore, we believe it is imperative to take action at this time in an effort to protect citizens and contain the spread of the virus to the greatest extent possible," stated County Administrator Ian M. Coyle. "This move is also in line with State guidance and directives to reduce density, reduce public interaction and promote social distancing," said Coyle.

The County workforce will still be taking calls, responding to requests, checking emails, processing mail and other work and generally going about their essential business tasks but with significantly reduced staff on-site and in buildings that are now closed to the public.

Visit the Livingston County website at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/ for a full directory of contacts by department.