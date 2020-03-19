DANSVILLE — The Village of Dansville Clerk's Office is closed until further notice to encourage social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus.

Office Staff is continuing to work remotely and can be reached as follows:

Village Clerk-Treasurer Marissa Shay: mshay@dansvilleny.us or (585) 335-5330

Water/Sewer Clerk Jess Nolan: jnolan@dansvilleny.us or (585) 335-5270

Visit the website www.dansvilleny.us to ask questions under community input or reach other departments.

Town of Dansville offices also closed

DANSVILLE — The Town of Dansville offices are closed to the public until further notice.

Town Clerk Nancy Moir will be answering the phone and receiving mail during the usual hours. If you have a dog license due or are paying taxes, use the black locked drop box on the railing or send via regular mail. A receipt for payments will be sent. If you have an emergency call 295-7223.

The Board Meeting in April will be closed to the public due to the state’s policy on mass gatherings above 10 people.