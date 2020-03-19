A fatal one-car accident occurred at 1:31 p.m. March 15 on Rte. 14A in the Town of Milo. Yates County Deputies responded to the scene just north of Baker Road and found the driver, Thomas R. Price, 53, of County Road 71, Jasper, trapped within the vehicle and unresponsive.

Deputies say Price was driving his 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV south on 14A when he left the roadway on the west side. His vehicle then struck the end of the guardrail head on, impaling the vehicle and pinning Price inside. Penn Yan Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, and Yates County Emergency Management responded, but Price succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike says Price was an artificial inseminator working at farms in the area. “The collision impact disrupted the liquid nitrogen container they have to have for their work,” says Spike. “This caused fog-like smoke, and the original concern was that the vehicle was on fire. The Fire Dept. handled the haz-mat situation very well.” Route 14A, between Second Milo Road and Baker Road, was closed during the investigation as the Yates County Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

According to Finger Lakes Radio, Price was the longtime head basketball and baseball coach at Jasper-Troupsburg Central School.