First part in Spectator series marking Women's History Month

For the last 43 years the United States has celebrated Women’s History Month in March. It is a recognition of women’s contributions to history, culture and society. The 2020 theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote,” and pays homage to the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

The following is the first in a series highlighting the women who influenced the lives and careers of some of the women of Allegany County.

In this excerpt four women responded to the question, “Who were the women throughout history or in the public who influenced your life and career?” They are Jones Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Eva Benedict, Houghton College President Shirley Mullen, President of the SPCA Serving Allegany County Lynda Pruski and Executive Director, Greater Allegany County Chamber and Office of Tourism Gretchen Hanchett.

While most women will credit their mothers, grandmothers and aunts for making them who they are today, women responding to this series were asked to go beyond those relationships.

Eva Benedict

“Many women have touched and influenced my life and career, in addition to the strong women in my family my personal and professional journey has been shaped most significantly by three women.

“Mrs. Betty MacDougal was my geometry teacher at Haverling High School in Bath, NY. I was not an exceptional student, but I did like geometry and I really enjoyed Mrs. MacDougal. The more she encouraged me, the harder I worked. I appreciated the positive reinforcement and moved closer to the front of the classroom. She had a unique sense of humor and she didn’t care what label was on my clothes or what my parents did for a living. She saw a potential that others may have overlooked. I was so proud of the 98 I earned on the geometry regents that I ran to her classroom to see her. She congratulated me but did point out the silly mistake that I made. She encouraged and challenged a less than confident young woman.

”Early in my professional career the most significant influence was Mary Boyd. Mary was the Vice President of Nursing at JMH and hired me as an ICU staff nurse. Mary encouraged me and rewarded my hard work. We may not have always agreed on the path but her vision and commitment for the journey’s end was instilled in every nurse she mentored; compassionate, excellent patient care for all. I am a better nurse and leader because of Mary Boyd.

”This is the year of the Nurse and Nurse Midwife. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Florence Nightingale; 2020 commemorates her 200th birthday. Ms. Nightingale was born into a wealthy English family. Her career was not popular with her family.

”She founded professional nursing. She introduced concepts of sanitation and hand washing that drastically improved patient outcomes. She cared for everyone, the wealthy and the poor. She was the first clinician to recognize the importance of hand hygiene. What is today’s best defense against illness, including Coronavirus, hand washing. She wrote medical papers and books in “plain English” so the less literate population could learn to care for themselves. She understood health literacy before it was a concept. She used data and statistics to develop strategies to evaluate healthcare techniques. She was a female influencer in a male world. Talk about breaking the Glass Ceiling!!

“As I write this, I realize the common themes that resonates with these three wonderful women is their passion for their work and non-discriminating dedication to improve the lives of those they touched.”

Shirley Mullen

“There are two women who have had a major influence on my life: Dr. Katharine Lindley who was my major history professor at Houghton College and Dorothy L. Sayers, the British Scholar and Mystery Writer. Both women challenged me by their questions to care about issues that I would not have otherwise cared about and to imagine that my life could make an impact that I would not have thought.”

Lynda Pruski

“I was born in 1964 and growing up in the sixties and seventies, I was always very independent and had no interest in playing house with the neighborhood girls. At a very young age I knew I did not have the desire to be married or to have kids. I knew my path was to attend a four-year college and to have a career and I was quite vocal about it too.

“Hard to believe my sister and I grew up in the same house, she is my complete opposite and is a wonderful mother of six and now later in life has a career in nursing.

“I used to like to watch old movies and I had always admired Katharine Hepburn and she was an inspiration to me. Here was a woman who in the beginning of her acting career in the 1930's was already a pioneer and dared to be different and she did not conform to be a 'traditional' woman and was extremely independent. She was way ahead of her time and was wearing 'trousers' at a time when most women wore dresses and were homemakers. She is someone who pushed the envelope, she had the drive and the intelligence to succeed. She persevered even when hitting career bumps in her life, she never gave up and she was relentless in following her dream and ended up being one of the most recognized and admired actresses of all time. And she was a role model for women interested in taking that independent journey down a non-traditional path in life.”

Gretchen Hanchett

“For me, an inspiring woman is simply a woman who can fill someone with the desire or urge to do something worthwhile, something that creates a better world.

“Freda Rae Johnson was a very wise woman, who lived her life free from definitions, constraints and attachment and accepted ideals and stereotypes of beauty and success. She never judged and always made me feel I could do anything. At 19 and 20 and for many years after I would spend time at her kitchen counter where she shared her wise heart. She was a business owner, wife mother and friend.

“I sat up during the night with my infant son and watched Princess Diana marrying into the royal family. Princess Diana could simply have sat back and enjoyed a life of relaxation and luxury without a care in the world. However, she took it upon herself to use her status to help as many people as possible, becoming the figurehead for charity campaigns around the world.

“She also was a real woman who loved and had many heartbreaks. She was someone who had everything and was willing to share it with many people as possible. Diana was an inspiration to people in all walks of life, and her death was met with worldwide mourning.

“Diana's selfless attitude is summed up by one of her most famous quotes: ‘I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think it’s the strength that causes the confusion and fear.’”