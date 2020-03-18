ALBANY – The coronavirus outbreak has opened up at least a $4 billion deficit in New York's state budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, making it difficult for the state to provide relief to business owners harmed by shutdown orders.

An analysis released Tuesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found New York should anticipate billions less in tax revenue as the state takes dramatic action to try and stop the virus' spread, including limiting all restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery service.

DiNapoli estimated the loss of tax revenue could be anywhere from $4 billion to $7 billion less than the $87.9 billion Cuomo's office and the state Legislature had projected last month, prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuomo, who had originally proposed a $178 billion budget in January, had requested DiNapoli's analysis last week as the virus continued its spread through New York.

Estimate assumes a 'mild recession'

As of Tuesday, the state had 1,374 positive cases, with state officials anticipating at least hundreds of thousands more in the weeks ahead.

DiNapoli's $4 billion estimate assumes a "mild recession," while the larger $7 billion estimate assumes a more severe one.

It's on top of a $6 billion budget gap the state had previously projected, largely due to rising Medicaid costs.

"Economic forecasters are currently unable to rule out a more severe recession or sharper stock market declines," DiNapoli wrote in a letter to Cuomo. "If either occurs, the revenue outlook could be significantly worse."

Capitol thrown into turmoil

DiNapoli's analysis comes as Cuomo and legislative leaders are negotiating a budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins April 1.

But the negotiation process has been thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus outbreak, both financially and logistically.

Two members of the state Assembly tested positive last week for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That led Cuomo to shut off visitor access to the Capitol, though the Legislature still plans to meet.

The Legislature canceled a planned Monday session as Cuomo and lawmakers tried to firm up legislation to require paid sick leave for New York residents who miss work because they were ordered to quarantine because of the coronavirus.

Cuomo reached agreement with Senate and Assembly leaders on that bill Tuesday; it could be put to a vote as soon as Wednesday.

At the same time, Cuomo and legislative leaders have said they are hoping to strike a deal on a state budget at some point soon, which could allow legislators to return to their districts as the coronavirus spread continues.

There are 150 members of the state Assembly and 63 members of the Senate; New York has banned gatherings of more than 50 people until further notice, though government proceedings are exempt.

"Plans are being developed for a future schedule and safety protocols while working towards an expedited State Budget," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said in a statement.

Cuomo seeking 'flexible' budget

Robert Mujica, Cuomo's budget director, said the state will have to come up with a spending plan that will allow great flexibility to delay payments or alter their schedule since the coronavirus' full economic impact can't be predicted.

“You’ll have to have a budget that has the flexibility to make changes as you go," Mujica said.

Cuomo and Mujica said it wouldn't be feasible for the state to delay sales-tax payments by businesses affected by shutdown orders, citing the state's worsening financial position.

New York could also see a delay in state income-tax payments if the federal delays the April 15 filing deadline, which would also push back the state's filing deadline.

“We have to look at liquidity, how much money we’re getting in," Mujica said.

Policy issues still on the table?

Some state lawmakers and budget-minded groups have called on Cuomo and lawmakers to adopt a "bare bones" budget, one that will keep the state fully funded but doesn't deal with major policy issues, as state budgets often do.

Cuomo proposed legalizing recreational marijuana in his original January budget proposal, and he's also said he wants to make changes to the state's new bail-reform laws, which have come under heavy criticism from law enforcement officials.

The governor has said he still hopes to deal with some major policy issues in the budget.

"The state budget process is notoriously secretive and dysfunctional even under normal circumstances," Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, Oswego County, said in a statement. "In today’s current environment, trying to rush through a policy-heavy spending plan could be catastrophic."

Some liberal-minded organizations called on Cuomo and lawmakers to implement a tax on the rich to cover some of the state's costs and revenue losses.

Michael Kink, executive director of Strong Economy For All, a labor-backed group, called on the state to enact an "emergency billionaires tax" to make ends meet.

"We're all in this together," Kink said. "Everybody has to do their share to protect the most vulnerable, and that includes billionaires and multimillionaires."