Allegany County has declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 effective at 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

The Department of Social Services will continue to provide services as follows:

Temporary Assistance, SNAP, – All Public Assistance eligibility, recertification, and emergency interviews can be done by phone. Domestic Violence and Drug/Alcohol Screenings will be done by phone. These interviews can be conducted without face-to-face contact through April 11, 2020 and recertification interviews can be conducted by phone through May 15, 2020. All applications and required documents can be mailed, e-mailed, faxed, scanned, or dropped off. SNAP benefits can be applied for on-line at mybenefits.gov.

Temporary Housing Assistance (Homeless) and Non-PA Emergency Assistance applications and documentation can be mailed, e-mailed, faxed, scanned, or dropped off.

Employment Activities – All work activities for Temporary Assistance and SNAP applicants and recipients will be suspended until May 15, 2020. Employment assessments and employment plans for applicants and recipients may be completed via telephone contact.

HEAP – All requirements for face-to face interviews for any HEAP component is temporarily suspended. Applications and any supporting documents can be mailed, e-mailed, faxed, scanned, or dropped off.

MA Spenddown/Over-grant Claims and any other DSS payments – In person payments, may be sealed in an envelope with your name and reason for payment and placed in the designated “drop box.” Make the payment as close as possible to the correct amount. Any amounts overpaid will be credited to the following month.

Fair Hearings – Please contact the office of Administrative Hearing at 1-800-342-3334 for rescheduling.

Child Support Court appearances will be adjourned and adjourn dates will be sent out by mail to respondents.

Child Support will receive documents through mail, e-mail, faxed, scanned or dropped off.

Child Support payments can be made via mail or dropped off.

Child Support Customer Service can be reached at 1-888-208-4485 or email the local office at CSEWEBALLEGANY@dfa.state.ny.us.

Children’s Services and Adult Services – Services will continue based on needs and emergencies. Call (585)268-9316 for assistance. After hours number is (585)268-9189.

In an effort to have little to no face to face contact, DSS has placed drop boxes at each entrance of the County Building which can be utilized for any applications, supporting documentation, correspondence, payments, etc. Please include any change of address. These boxes are locked and will be checked daily. Anyone making a payment will receive a receipt in the mail. The Department of Social Services is requesting that people only come into the office if it is an emergency, most business can be completed via phone, or mail. If you have any questions or concerns contact the Department of Social Services at (585)268-9316 or (585)268-9622.