Through March 29, doctors will reschedule some preventive-care or elective appointments to free up resources for immediate care

HORNELL — As a precaution to address the anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases regionally, St. James Hospital/UR Medicine today announced that it has begun to reschedule some patient appointments and redeploy resources to ensure treatment of acute care needs at its hospital, clinics, and physician offices.

The changes are taking effect now and will be re-evaluated March 29 to determine if they are still necessary.

Physician and clinic offices will contact some patients to reschedule appointments and surgeries, or to offer alternative care such as a telephone consult. The changes will help to reduce infection risk through social distancing, while freeing up capacity and resources to care for patients who are acutely ill.

Bryan O’Donovan, president and chief executive officer for St. James Hospital, said the move will help to ensure our local health system has the staff and resources it needs to care for all patients.

“Under the leadership of our elected officials and Steuben County Public Health, our community is taking bold actions to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 cases,” O’Donovan said. “It’s our job to support those actions while preparing to provide care for all patients who may need it as the number of COVID-19 cases rises globally despite our best efforts.”

Reducing the volume of office appointments and elective procedures will enable St. James Hospital to continue providing necessary care with in the event staff members who are unable to work because schools and child-care facilities are closed, who are redeployed to care for other patients, and who may need to be quarantined for potential exposure to novel coronavirus.

O’Donovan emphasized that St. James Hospital/UR Medicine has no plans to close the hospital, physician offices or clinics. However, temporarily reducing patient volumes will increase system capacity and conserve resources to care for patients with the most urgent and immediate need for care.

One Visitor In the Hospital at a Time, One Caregiver Per Outpatient

Following the Department of Health’s recommendations and supported by Steuben County Public Health, on Friday St. James Hospital changed guidelines for patient visits and access to its facility. St. James will continue monitor recommendations by these organizations.

One visitor at a time is allowed with each patient on the inpatient unit, and two designated guardians are allowed per pediatric inpatient. All visitors are required to answer health questions. The hospital is also limiting the number of people allowed in the main lobby and family waiting areas.

“We must take action to halt potential spread of this new virus by limiting the number of visitors allowed in our patient areas,” said O’Donovan. “We understand the desire to be with loved ones and the benefits your presence and support contribute towards healing. We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes and will return to regular visiting practices as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”

To maintain safety, St. James will also continue to mask all patients who present at the hospital with respiratory symptoms, and follow isolation protocols.

The Department of Health advises that you stay home if you are not feeling well and experiencing minor symptoms such as:

1) Fever 2) Cough 3) Body Aches 4) Shortness of Breath

Should the condition worsen please call your primary care provider or the Steuben County Public Health Office at 1-800-724-0471. St. James is working with Steuben County Public Health to determine when testing should be conducted on patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms.

Until further notice, visitors to St. James Hospital (411 Canisteo St.) must use the main Lobby entrance only. Patients who have appointments at the Medical Office Building (7309 Seneca Rd.) will be directed to two entrances D and B, as other entrances/exits will be restricted. St. James will be moving into its new hospital on March 17, at 8 a.m., as planned.

Resources for COVID-19 Information

To learn more about COVID-19 visit:

· Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov

· New York State www.ny.gov or its hotline at 1-888-364-3065

· St. James Hospital/UR Medicine COVID-19 website: www.stjames.urmc.edu

O’Donovan stated, “Our highest priority is to maintain a safe environment for our employees, physicians and the patients for whom we provide care. To that end, St. James Hospital’s COVID-19 task force will continue to meet daily and more frequently as needed to assess and implement protocols and processes to keep patients, employees and providers safe.”

He reiterated that these restrictions do not impact Tuesday’s opening of the new hospital at 7329 Seneca Rd.