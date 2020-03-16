Schools were to be open Tuesday; now closed

A previous announcement stating that students would return to school Tuesday to gather their belongings and work for the extended closure, has been updated. Schools are to remain closed, but plans are in place for students to gather their things and schoolwork, and for meals to be provided.

Penn Yan Central Schools

Due to ever changing developments around the issue of COVID-19 the District has made the difficult decision to cancel school for students tomorrow (Tuesday). This means that students will not report back to school until Monday, April 13. If students need personal items from the buildings, they will be open from 4-7 p.m. this evening and 8-12 tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. We will send information later in the week concerning the distribution of educational materials. There is information on the District’s website regarding the availability of breakfast and lunches for those students who need them or you may contact the District Office at 315-536-3371.

The PYCSD does not want any child to go hungry during this difficult time. We have created a link to request meals Household request for meals form and if you do not have access to a computer you may call the food service office 1-315-536-6781. Meals will include two bagged breakfasts, a hot lunch and a bagged lunch and can be picked up drive thru style at the parent drop off the Middle School 11am-1pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays March 18th thru April 3rd. Meals are intended for children only and if you cannot pick up arrangements may be made for a drop off.

Dundee Central School

Due to ever changing developments around the issue of COVID-19 the Dundee Central School District has made the difficult decision to cancel school for students tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17. This means that students will not report to school until our anticipated return date of Monday April 13.

The review materials that have been organized and developed for all students will be delivered to each student's home residence tomorrow, Tuesday March 17th between 9 to 11 a.m. If we are unable to connect with you for this home delivery, they will be mailed.

If students need personal items from the buildings, please call either the elementary office 607-243-5533 ext. 7515 or the junior/senior high school office 607-243-5533 ext. 7505 and we will make arrangements for these items to be delivered to you.

Students in grades 7-12, if you need your laptop and or charger, please call the junior/senior high school office and we will make arrangements to get these to you.

Our meal distribution plan will still begin Wednesday, March 18 and will follow the same timelines and schedules that was previously shared.

The safety of our school community remains a top priority. We will provide further updates as they become available. You may also visit our website for more information.