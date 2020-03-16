DANSVILLE — As a precaution to address the anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases regionally, UR Medicine | Noyes Health today announced new restrictions on patient visits, reduction of entry points to Noyes Memorial Hospital, as well as the postponement of elective surgeries and other procedures.

NO PATIENT VISITORS will be allowed at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, with the following exceptions:

• Maternity patients will be allowed 1 adult visitor/partner in the room.

• Pediatric patients will be allowed 1 parent/ guardian in the room.

• Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis, for patients with extreme behavioral and/or diminished mental capacity issue, or those nearing end-of-life.

• Please do not visit if you are unwell, have a fever, upper respiratory infection or a cough.

“While these measures may seem extreme, they are vital to our efforts of lessening the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 not only for our patients, but for our staff,” explains Noyes CEO and President Amy Pollard, RN.

RESTRICTIONS ON ENTRANCE POINTS TO NOYES MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Effective 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, all patients, visitors and vendors/contractors will be limited to the following entrances:

Saunders Surgical Entrance on the south end of the building Patient Registration on the north end of the building

ELECTIVE SURGERIES AND SOME OUT-PATIENT APPOINTMENTS POSTPONED

Physician and clinic offices will contact some patients to reschedule appointments and surgeries, or to offer alternative care such as a telephone consult or video telemedicine visit for patients who do not need to be seen in person. The changes will support the community-wide effort to reduce infection risk through social distancing, while freeing up capacity and resources to care for patients who are acutely ill, including potential COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization.

These changes are taking effect now and will be re-evaluated on March 29 to determine if they are still necessary.