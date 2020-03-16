Part of a series of steps the states are taking collectively and separately to fight the spread of coronavirus

ALBANY — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will limit all bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery services as of 8 p.m. today Monday, part of a series of steps the states are taking collectively and separately to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The states will also shut down all casinos, gyms and movie theaters, according to their governors.

The three governors made the joint announcement Monday morning as part of a growing effort across state lines to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The facilities will be closed until further notice, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“We have agreed to a common set of rules that will pertain in all of our states, so don’t even think of going to a neighboring state because there’s going to be a different set of conditions," Cuomo said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the virus "knows no borders."

"This is changing so fast, we have to work on a coordinated basis," he said.

Several New York casinos and racinos already said earlier Monday that they were closing. Empire City in Yonkers closed on Saturday.

The states have all agreed to ban crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to no more than 50 people as of 8 p.m.

New York had previously banned any gatherings over 500 people and limited businesses to 50% of their maximum occupancy.

New York City on Sunday night closed all nightclubs, theaters and concert venues and limited restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery; The city's order had been set to take effect 9 a.m. Tuesday, but will now be pushed up to match the state.

Most of New York's public schools have also closed or will close this week, including the New York City public-school system, the largest in the country.

New Jersey said it would still allow mobile betting in the state, which is not legal in New York.

Cuomo knocked the federal response to the coronavirus, saying it is critical that states work together.

“Having regional coordination at a minimum is imperative,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said they are also looking legally at whether the state can force tribal casinos to close. They operate under separate compacts with the states.