ALBANY – New York City will limit its restaurants, bars and cafes to serving only take-out and delivery customers by Tuesday morning, a dramatic step to try and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation's most populous city.

All nightclubs, theaters and concert venues will also be ordered to close, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced late Sunday.

De Blasio said he will sign an executive order Monday putting his directive into place.

It will take effect 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, he said.

“This is not a decision I make lightly," de Blasio said in a 10 p.m. statement. "These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

The move comes as governors of five states — California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington — took action to close restaurants or bars or limit them to takeout and delivery.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had already put significant restrictions into place last week as the coronavirus spread through his state, banning gatherings of more than 500 people and restricting maximum occupancy for other businesses by 50%.

Cuomo's order had already shuttered large theaters throughout the state, including those on Broadway in the city. He warned he would take more dramatic action — perhaps limiting bars and restaurants to 30% capacity — if business owners didn't follow his order.

De Blasio's order takes it a step further, forcing all theaters regardless of size to close, including movie theaters.

"Now it is time to take yet another drastic step," de Blasio said in his statement. "The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle."

As of Sunday morning, New York state had 729 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. New York City had 329 confirmed cases as of Sunday evening, including five deaths.

Also on Sunday, de Blasio and Cuomo announced New York City's school system — the largest public system in the country — would shut down beginning Monday for over a month.

The city's announcement followed a wave of school closures throughout the state, with all school districts in at least 52 of the state's 62 counties closing at some point this week.