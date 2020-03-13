Letter going home with students detailing newly added measures

HORNELL – The national conscious came to a refined focus on Thursday, as talk of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak dominated conversation from the water cooler to executive board rooms, and even to local school board meetings.

During the meeting of the Hornell City School District School Board on Thursday evening, members addressed their efforts to proactively prevent the viral disease from invading district hallways and the student body.

“Were in regular contact with the County Health Department, we have updates that come from the state Education Department and from state officials. That’s who we turn to. We’re not making decisions on our own,” Superintendent Jeremy Palotti said.

On Friday, a letter will go home with students detailing newly added measures for parents. Newly implemented procedures include improved cleaning habits for district buildings, reminding students and staff about the necessity of good hygiene and hand-washing, encouraging students to stay home when they feel ill, and more staff are being added to cleaning crews working after-hours.

It additionally detailed plans to limit large group events attended or hosted, as well as restricting unnecessary travel for students and staff, including discussions over an upcoming musical and an annual Choir trip to Washington D.C.

The letter was sent out to staff on Thursday.

“Routine cleaning that we used to do weekly, is now an everyday occurrence. Anything we can to keep our buildings clean and our kids healthy,” Palotti said.

The letter did not go so far as to establish a threshold for the possible canceling classes.

“We’re not there yet,” Palotti said.

Statewide events on Friday seemed to support the board’s conclusions. Out of an abundance of caution, just one Steuben County resident had been self-quarantined as a result, and no confirmed cases had appeared in the county. The nearest confirmed case as of Thursday afternoon was in Monroe County, where a resident tested positive after a trip abroad, the county’s Public Health Director affirmed on Thursday.

An update from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office on Thursday indicated that a total of 216 New Yorkers had tested positive for the virus, challenging the State of Washington’s 230 confirmed cases, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. The governor’s address included the issuance of an emergency executive order banning public gatherings of more than 500 people. Whether or not that included public schools was not clear to local officials.

The Superintendent told dozens in attendance that he and the board were seeking further clarity regarding the order and were awaiting answers to be filtered down to the local level but promised that district parents would know as soon as answers were handed down.

“This is such a moving target. We are getting new information and guidance daily, and we will share it with you and go from there,” he concluded.

Additional questions will be addressed in the letter and the Superintendent’s Weekly “Frequently Asked Questions” section, which will be posted to the district’s social media and enclosed in the letter.