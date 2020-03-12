ALBANY – The White House late Wednesday announced a 30-day mitigation strategy for New Rochelle, building on plans already implemented by the state to curb the spread the coronavirus.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force released a five-page Community Mitigation Strategy for the city about 20 miles from midtown Manhattan.

“President Trump has made clear that the Task Force must move decisively to protect the health and safety of the American people,” Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement.

“These recommendations outline a whole-of-community approach to immediately minimize the impacts of coronavirus in this area.”

The White House said Pence spoke with Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier Wednesday about the plans, which come a day after Cuomo announced a containment area in a section of New Rochelle where the virus has spread to more than 100 people over the past week.

The White House plan offers similar steps already underway, such as ensuring safety measures are being taken to protect vulnerable populations, health checks in schools and ending large gatherings locally.

New York will ask the federal government to allow it to contract with private labs to conduct more coronavirus testing and the state will also essentially close all SUNY and CUNY campuses next week.

The announcements Wednesday came from Gov. Andrew Cuomo during what has become at least one daily briefing each day on the spread of coronavirus in New York.

The number of confirmed cases statewide grew to 212, up 39 from Tuesday. The most are the Weschester County, with 121 cases, up 13, since Tuesday, mainly in New Rochelle.

Cuomo said the state will look to contract with more than two dozen private labs to increase testing for the virus, a move that would need approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cuomo said China has been able to grasp the spread of the disease with more than 200,000 tests a day, while the U.S. has only done about 5,000 total.

China was "so aggressive on testing that they actually identified the people who tested positive, isolated them and ran down the track of who those people may have contacted with," he said.

Meanwhile, SUNY and CUNY will stop most in-person classes March 19 amid the campuses spring break in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

Some classes that need to be conducted in person may continue and some students may still stay in dorms because of hardship, but most will be done online. And most graduation ceremonies will also likely be cancelled, state officials said.

"That will be a way to reduce density and that is a good thing," Cuomo said.

Winter high school state championships going ahead as of now

More and more athletic events are being canceled in New York or played in front of no fans.

But the head of the NYS Public High School Athletic Association says the state's winter championships are going ahead as planned as of now, though some will be played in empty gyms or arenas and could be subject to a shifting schedule.

"At this time, we are moving forward with the championships, however the impact of the coronavirus could necessitate revisions to the championship schedule," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, the NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey Championships are still scheduled to be played this weekend at the LECOM-HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo.

But at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health, no fans will be permitted.

Meanwhile, regional basketball games will be played this week ahead of the championships March 20-22, which will be held in Glens Falls (boys) and Troy (girls), according to the NYSPHSAA.

The state bowling championships are also still scheduled this weekend for Syracuse.

Worse than Hurricana Katrina?

Earlier Wednesday, Cuomo criticized the federal government's response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, suggesting it may turn out to be the "public-health version" of the response to Hurricane Katrina nearly 15 years ago.

Cuomo, a Democrat, did a round of cable news interviews Wednesday morning as his state continues to deal with an outbreak, particularly in Westchester County, where more than 100 people have tested positive in the New Rochelle area.

His most provocative comments came on MSNBC's Morning Joe, where he called out the federal government for what he called a "really poor response" to the crisis, particularly when it comes to ensuring the country had enough capacity to rapidly test for the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some schools in New Rochelle will be closed, the National Guard will be brought in and a containment zone will be created because of coronavirus in the city. New York State Team

"When they do the retrospective here, Joe, I think this is going to be the public-health version of Hurricane Katrina," Cuomo said. "The federal government has just fallen down on the job, so let the states do it."

Cuomo seemed aware his comments could draw the ire of President Donald Trump, a Republican who has frequently criticized the Democratic governor on his Twitter account.

"Let me be careful: I don't want the president tweeting at me after this broadcast," Cuomo said. "I have to work with him."

Coronavirus threatens to upend NY budget process

Normally March is a busy period at the state Capitol, a time when the governor and state lawmakers negotiate a budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1.

The coronavirus outbreak, however, has all but upended the process.

Cuomo has acknowledged the state's coronavirus response has been "all-encompassing" for him.

On Tuesday, he wrote to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to ask for an opinion on how the outbreak has affected and will affect the state's bottom line, particularly when it comes to tax receipts.

By Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, seemed to acknowledge that major policy issues that were tied up in budget negotiations could fall out as the state focuses on the public-health crisis.

Among the policy issues that had been included in budget talks was the legalization of adult-use marijuana.

"I think we have to focus on our priorities and of course our priority is always going to be public health," Stewart-Cousins said. "In the absence of any easy solutions, we're trying to make sure we weather the storm."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said surfaces in stations will be disinfected twice a day while trains and buses will be cleaned at least once a day.

Frequently used surfaces in stations, such as turnstiles, MetroCard and ticket vending machines, and handrails, are now being disinfected twice daily.

At Metro-North’s New Rochelle station, "crews will be performing a weekly deep cleaning and a dedicated cleaning crew is now stationed there daily."

“Our top priority is to ensure we are doing all we can to make the system as safe as possible for customers and employees,” Patrick Foye, MTA chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

High-school basketball games to be played without fans

At least five first-round games in the New York state high school basketball tournament will be played in empty gyms.

Games between Section 9 and Section 1 teams will tentatively be closed off to fans Wednesday over fear of the novel coronavirus' spread.

The affected games are all in the Hudson Valley. The majority of the state's coronavirus cases have been in Westchester County in the Lower Hudson Valley.

“We’ve been advised to close the doors and we will,” Section 9 executive director Greg Ransom said Tuesday night. “Only essential personnel are going to be let in. Right now, we’ve been advised to keep as few people in the gym as possible.”

Only players, referees, scorers, timers, school administrators and a committee official will be permitted to attend.

Cuomo, meanwhile, said the state will discuss Wednesday how to handle events with large crowds. The upcoming St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan was cancelled for the first time in its history.

— Includes reporting by Sal Interdonato of the Times Herald-Record.

Containment area 'sounds more dramatic than it is'

New Rochelle is the "hottest spot in the country" when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo said on NBC's TODAY show.

The governor was asked about his decision Tuesday to enact a "containment area" of a one-mile radius in the Westchester County city, which will close down schools and block places of worship and other large gathering spaces from having events through March 25.

Cuomo said the phrase "sounds more dramatic than it is."

"We are going to determine our fate, and we're going to have to take actions," he said. "Our action in New Rochelle is just no large gatherings. People can come, people can go, but no large gatherings because large gatherings is where it spreads."

The Democrat said on CNN that New York had another 20 or so positive coronavirus tests overnight, most of which are in Westchester. More test results were expected later Wednesday morning, he said.

On Tuesday, the state had 173 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 108 of which were in Westchester.

Cuomo to businesses: Let workers stay home

New York is asking its business leaders to split workers into separate shifts or allow them to work from home as the state tries to stop the novel coronavirus spread.

Cuomo said he will meet Wednesday with business representatives to ask them to voluntarily take precautionary steps, though he isn't mandating anything quite yet.

"Today, I'm going to be speaking to business leaders and asking them to voluntarily agree to reduce the density by running two shifts of workers, telecommuting and letting whatever workers they can work from home," Cuomo said on CNN's New Day.

The idea, Cuomo said, is to reduce the number of workers within close contact of one another.

The coronavirus spreads through close contact with infected people — the CDC says about 6 feet — or droplets from coughs or sneezes.