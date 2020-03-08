LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Lakeville resident following a motor vehicle crash.

On Jan. 28, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Big Tree Rd in Lakeville. The investigation at the scene revealed that a vehicle being operated by Loren R. Tripp, 62, was traveling westbound and rear ended another vehicle that was stopped to make a left hand turn.

The investigating Deputies suspected that Tripp was impaired and conducted a roadside DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests.

Tripp was transported to Highland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. While at the hospital, Deputies secured a blood sample that was sent to a forensic lab for testing for drugs and alcohol.

The forensic testing of the blood revealed that Tripp had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .13% and that she also had THC present in her system.

On Feb. 27, Tripp was arrested and charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated, felony Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and felony Driving While Ability Impaired by a Combination of Drugs and Alcohol. The DWI and DWAI related charges were felonies as Tripp had a previous DWI related conviction in May of 2011.

Tripp was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. Under the NYS Justice Reform Act, the offenses qualified for pre-arraignment detention as the Judge can invoke driving restrictions, however the Judge cannot set bail and must release.

Tripp was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Mount Morris Justice David Provo. The Judge did release Tripp on her own recognizance (ROR) as required by the NYS Justice Reform Act.

The investigation was conducted by Sheriff’s Investigator Connor Sanford of the Criminal Investigations Division and Deputy Michael Phillips of the STOP DWI Unit.