ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York on Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in New York swelled, doubling from a day early.

On Saturday night, Cuomo said the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 89, up from 44 on Friday and fueled by a surge in cases tied to a community in New Rochelle in Westchester County.

After putting the state total at 76 cases midday, Cuomo said another 13 people tested positive later Saturday — all from Westchester.

That put the Westchester total at 70, or nearly 79% of the total statewide.

"We are working to do more testing as quickly as possible to find the people who are infected and help contain the spread of the virus," Cuomo said in a statement.

"There are going to be more cases because we are testing more people — that's a good thing because then we can deal with the situation based on more facts."

A 'obvious problem' in Westchester County for coronavirus

The biggest spread has been in New Rochelle in an Orthodox Jewish congregation where the first case confirmed Tuesday has grown each day into more local people with the virus as the testing continues.

Cuomo said the state is looking to expand the closing of schools in New Rochelle and has banned outside visitors from nursing homes in the area.

"Westchester is an obvious problem for us," Cuomo said at a early briefing at the state Capitol.

"They talk about the contagion in clusters and then the clusters tend to infect more and more people. So obviously you want to pay special attention to those situations."

Earlier in the day, he said 10 of the 76 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York have been hospitalized and pointed out that 80% of people will get better on their own.

The first cases outside the New York metropolitan area were also announced on Saturday.

They are a 57-year-old pharmacist and a 52-year-old woman from Saratoga County who made contact with a positive person from Pennsylvania at a Miami conference.

Ongoing precautions underway in New York for coronavirus

The governor said the precautionary quarantines in Westchester, which have jumped to 1,000 people, would likely continue as the virus spreads and more people have become infected.

The state, Cuomo said, might also extend the quarantine period for some cases where it was set to expire as new cases emerge.

"With this new information, we may need to reset this quarantine period," he said.

The emergency declaration issued Saturday will help in the response to coronavirus by state and local governments, allowing them to expedite purchasing goods and hiring people.

"This is labor intensive," Cuomo said.

The state is testing around the clock and has contracted with six private testing facilities, including the University of Rochester Medical Center and SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, in hopes of expediting the process.

"We are testing aggressively, especially along suspected populations by following the infection tree," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the cases in Westchester all appear to link back to the first man who tested positive Tuesday — a member of the Young Israel synagogue in New Rochelle.

The temple announced Saturday that it would remain closed through March 14, and those who were there Feb. 29 will remain on a voluntary self-quarantine through that date.

One of the cases is the rabbi at the temple, and it said his wife, too, has since tested positive.

Outside visitors to nursing homes and senior living facilities in the New Rochelle area will also be banned, Cuomo said, saying the elderly remain the most vulnerable population.

"The nursing home are the most problematic settings for us with this disease,” he said.