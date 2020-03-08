CORNING - “The final test is not how much money you made or where you went or who you knew or the position you had, but what did you do for people,” according to Amory Houghton Jr.

“Really, when you hang up your suit and you are on your way out, that’s the test for everyone. What did you do for people? That was the whole thrust.”

Houghton, 93, who served Corning Inc. as chairman and chief executive officer from 1964 until 1983, and then went on to serve nine terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, died Wednesday at his Corning home.

’Amo’ was fondly remembered Friday by friends, colleagues and local officials:

“Corning lost an icon and a friend of the community. We are all going to miss him very, very much.” - Donna Robbins, owner of Donna's Restaurant and longtime friend of Amory Houghton.

“He was the most iconic person from our area in my lifetime. He was a phenomenal people person, an exceptional leader. Our region will be forever indebted to him because he made this a better place for everyone. For me personally he was a great friend, mentor and confidant. He was the nicest, kindness, [most] caring and compassionate person there was. He is going to be forever missed. He lived a great life.” - G. Thomas Tranter Jr., retiring president of Corning Enterprises

"Amo was a sensible, creative, moderate Republican at a time when we as a country needed that kind of leadership. Most important, he was a wonderful human being." - Former Congressman and New York Lt. Gov. Stan Lundine

“On behalf of the entire 58th Senate District, which encompasses the city of Corning that Amo Houghton called home and represented throughout his life, in so many ways and so capably, our condolences go out to the Houghton family. It was a privilege and a pleasure for my family and me to know Amo. What a difference he made for this region! His life and remarkable career in business and in public service was steadfastly defined by dedication, civility, compassion, great humor, and integrity. He absolutely set the standard for a commitment to the people and the workers of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. He was one of the great ones and will be missed.” - State Sen. Tom O’Mara

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Houghton family for the loss of a great man who will be deeply missed. Amo’s contributions and imprint on our community, region, state and nation will be felt long beyond his years here. One of the things I learned from Amo and most admired about him is how hard he worked to encourage civility and collegiality in our politics. A lesson we can all learn from and practice in our daily lives. Thank you Amo for your service to our community and nation. May you rest in peace.” - Assemblyman Phil Palmesano

“Amo was a tremendous supporter of our City Manager form of government. In fact, the Houghton family was recognized several years ago by the New York State City/County Management Association for their efforts to bring this form of government to Corning. I greatly appreciated Amo’s support over the years. He routinely asked how things were going at City Hall and was always ready to lend a hand behind the scenes.” -- Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman

“Mr. Houghton’s public service was a shining example of civility and reasonableness. He was the gentleman servant, striving for and committed to the common good. Mr. Houghton plowed a path for a vibrant middle in political discourse, a place of healthy dialog and progress. His example is an inspiration.” - Corning Mayor Bill Boland