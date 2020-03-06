HORNELL — Not one, not two, but three Hornell businesses will celebrate their launch in The Courthouse during an open house Saturday at 10 a.m.

Visitors can check out Valle Boxing, by Alexis Valle, the Roots Combat Academy, Reid Welch, and Twin Tiers Chiropractic & Wellness, by Brittany Seeley.

A co-ed Jiu Jitsu Class will start off the day at 9 a.m., with the open house at all three facilities from 10-11 a.m. A free Kids Intro to Jiu Jitsu Class will be held at 11, with a Free Women's Self Defense Seminar at 12.

Also going on in the Courthouse Saturday:

From 3-5 p.m., The Book Bar will host a book signing with local children's author Jeremy Holbrook.

From noon to 5 p.m. (or when sold out), Project BS is holding a $10 fried chicken plate fundraiser to assist with offsetting funeral cost for a family member.

Plates include: pick your sides (Mac and Cheese, Red Beans and Rice, Collards and Rice, and Cornbread). Pick one dessert (Coconut Cream or Peanut Butter Frosted Cup Cakes).

Butterfly Kisses will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with St. Pat's Day shirts for sale.

The Courthouse is located at 12 Allen Street.