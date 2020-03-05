BATH — Seventy-six trombones are leading the big parade at Family Life this spring as it prepares to open the musical comedy “The Music Man” in March for six amazing shows.

The performances will run at Family Life in Bath, March 13-15 and March 19-21, as four dinner shows, and two show-only performances.

Directed by Rodney Coe, this all-American classic takes audiences on an adventure with fast-talking, charismatic conman “Professor” Harold Hill, who tricks the townspeople of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize, even though he knows nothing about music.

“This show is one of musical theater’s treasures and represents the epitome of grace,” says Coe. “If anyone doesn’t deserve a second chance, it’s Harold Hill.”

Hill is out to take the town for every penny he can get, seduce the local librarian, Marian, and leave on the last train before his scam is discovered. Instead, Harold falls in love with Marian, the first person to see through his schemes.

“For the first time, I get my foot caught in the door,” laughs 27-year-old actor, Robbie Lindmark (Bath), who’s playing the exuberantly buoyant yet underhanded Harold Hill.

“Harold’s never been in love before. He usually does the wrong things for the wrong reasons. But he sees incredible potential in people too and genuinely wants to bring it out. I can really relate to that.”

Playing opposite tour de force Harold Hill is 25-year-old Bethany McCarthy (Elmira), the prim and protective librarian, Marian Paroo.

“Marian has so many layers to her personality,” says McCarthy. “I love digging into her character. She’s smart, honorable, independent, but fragile too. She’s grieving the loss of her father and needs connection, but she’s a bit of loner, a daydreamer, and doesn’t know how to ask for help.”

Marian’s initial immunity to Harold Hill’s charms makes it easy to wonder if this unlikely pair will ever find their way into being friends, let alone romantically involved. However, the actors have a history together that’s sure to translate into some great onstage chemistry.

“Robbie and I are good friends and grew up performing together,” adds McCarthy. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had the opportunity to act on the same stage, which makes this show special and so much fun!”

The Music Man offers all its characters opportunities to shine, with a moving love story, one-of-a-kind score of rousing marches, barbershop quartets, and memorable favorites like "Goodnight My Someone," "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Gary, Indiana" and "Till There Was You."

The production will also feature Molly Warren (Sayre) as Zaneeta, Alan Lindmark (Bath) as the comical Mayor Shinn, Lori Payne (Woodhull) as the spunky yet charming Mrs. Paroo, and Matt Wood (Painted Post) as Marcellus Washburn. Micah Mullen (Avoca) will play the bright young Winthrop and Melanie Coe (Bath) will play Eulalie Shinn.

“The cast is so talented,” says Coe. “It’s such a joy watching them dig into such an iconic piece of musical theater to find the truth and heart of their characters.”

Polish your trombone, watch out for the Wells Fargo Wagon, and come see Family Life’s production of The Music Man. Performances span over the course of two weeks as four dinner shows (March 13, 14, 20 and 21) and two show-only performances (March 15 and 19). The production takes place at Family Life, located at 7634 Campbell Creek Road, off Route 415, in Bath.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $37. Call 1.800.927.9083 for more information or visit www.fln.org/tickets.