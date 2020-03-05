Avoca teen killed in crash was an active member of the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department

AVOCA — An 18-year-old high schooler died and three other students were hurt Wednesday afternoon after their car struck a utility pole in the Steuben County town of Avoca.

Eighteen-year-old Christopher O'Dell of Avoca, one of the four occupants of a 2006 Hyundai two-door coupe, died of his injuries after the car struck a utility pole and ended up in a parking lot, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard confirmed. The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on state Route 415 in Avoca, just north of Reservoir Road near the Caboose Motel, officials said.

A 16-year-old passenger is in critical but stable condition at a hospital in Rochester, the sheriff's office said, and a 17-year-old passenger was treated and released from a Dansville hospital. The driver, also 17, was treated at the scene.

Avoca Central School District Superintendent Stephen C. Saxton posted a message to parents and district residents on the district's website following the crash.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of yesterday’s car crash involving four Avoca students," Saxton wrote. "Our thoughts are with their families, friends and the members of our school community during this difficult time.

"Our primary goal today and in the weeks to come will be to help the students, staff and community through this tragic situation," he wrote.

O'Dell was an active member of the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, following in the footsteps of his parents and grandparents, said department member and family friend Bill Collmer of Avoca.

O'Dell would do anything that needed to be done around the firehouse and was always eager to help anyone in need, said Collmer, a former Avoca Central School basketball coach.

"He was a very caring young man, an asset to the community as a whole," he said. "I run a three-on-three basketball tournament in Avoca in the summer. He volunteered the last few years at that helping me there.

"The kid was willing to help anyone who needed help at any time," Collmer said. "That’s the type of kid he was, a very good, caring individual with a heart of gold. We definitely lost a good one."

A Spaghetti Dinner Benefit has already been scheduled for Thursday, March 12 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Wallace Wesleyan Church at 9079 Church St. in Wallace. All donations from the dinner will go help cover medical and funeral expenses, said organizers.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Evidence Recovery Unit processed the scene.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, Bath Volunteer Ambulance, Bath Volunteer Fire Department and the New York State Police.