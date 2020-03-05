The state wage board that is charged with assessing whether the new farm labor law’s threshold for overtime pay can be lowered will hold the first of five hearings Friday in Albany.

“I’ve already registered to testify,” said Paul Ruszkiewicz of Pine Island, president of the Orange County Vegetable Growers Association and an Orange County legislator. “We want to see it stay at 60.”

The new law, which took effect Jan. 1, requires farmers to pay their workers time-and-a-half after 60 hours and requires the wage board to evaluate if the threshold should be reduced in the future.

The initial drafts of the law called for overtime after 40 hours, so the creation of the wage board to review the law was a compromise between lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year.

Hearings will be held across the state, including in Batavia, Binghamton and Syracuse.

“We worked hard to ensure this bill included the proper labor protections and benefits that our farm laborers are entitled to,” Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement announcing the hearing schedule.

“We have an opportunity to improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of farm workers. Overtime is a key component and we need to get it right.”

The new law directed the three-person board to meet for the first time before March 1 and to deliver its recommendations by Dec. 31. Reardon then has 45 days to act on them.

Reardon has appointed Brenda McDuffie, president of the Buffalo Urban League, to represent her on the board.

The AFL-CIO will be represented by Denis Hughes, a former state president of the union, and the New York Farm Bureau by David Fisher, current president of the trade organization.

The Farm Bureau lobbied without success last year to have the board include a representative from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.

In a statement following Reardon’s announcement, the Farm Bureau reiterated its belief that it will take data from multiple growing seasons to effectively evaluate the potential impact of lowering the threshold.

It pointed out that the hearings will end not only before the spring planting is over, but also before farmers see the impact of overtime on growing conditions and extreme weather over the course of a season and on the harvest.

Ruszkiewicz said he also plans to request through his testimony that the board look at wages and policies for farm workers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, two of New York’s keenest competitors. Both states have lower minimum wages and neither mandates overtime.

“What’s happening around us has to be factored in, too,” Ruszkiewicz said.

Wage board hearings

The first hearing was held Feb. 28 at New York State Museum Cultural Education Center, Albany

The state wage board will hear more testimony about whether to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers at these four additional hearings, which all start at 11 a.m.

Speakers are encouraged to register in advance at www.labor.ny.gov/farmwageboard.

• March 13: Onondaga Community College, Syracuse

• March 23: Binghamton University

• April 16: Brookhaven Town Hall, Farmingville

• April 2: Genesee Community College, Batavia

Judy Rife is a staff writer for the Times Herald-Record in Middletown. She can be reached at judyrife@gmail.com