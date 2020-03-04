Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Sara J. Benson, 35, of Rte. 14, Dresden, was arrested Feb. 25 by Penn Yan Police Department Officer (PYPD) for driving with a suspended license. She was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and driving with a suspended registration, and will answer in Penn Yan Village Court.

Three people were arrested Feb. 25 by PYPD after an officer discovered them with marijuana in their vehicle during an unrelated interaction. Investigation revealed additional marijuana, scales, a smoking device, and other paraphernalia. Carly C. Berry, 20, of Paige Ave., Buffalo; NiKolas J. Riederer, 19, of W. Hazeltine Ave., Kenmore; and Michael A. Atkinson, 20, of James Ave., Tonawanda, were all charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana and will answer in village court.

Daniel J. Dykes, 49, of E. Elm St., Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree AUO Feb. 26 by PYPD. He will answer in village court.

A Casella garbage truck was involved in an accident Feb. 26 when driver William Brutus, 44, of Geneva, lost control on a curve of Bassett Road in Italy. The truck crossed the opposite lane, left the road, and struck a tree. Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO), Naples Fire and Ambulance, Penn Yan Ambulance and ALS responded. Brutus was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua complaining of neck pain. He was charged with failure to keep right.

Heather M. Cleary, 27, of Main St., Dundee, was charged with driving with a suspended registration Feb. 26 by PYPD. She will answer in Penn Yan Village Court.

Three dump trucks at Cardinal Disposal on Shannon Corners Road in Starkey were damaged by an early morning fire Feb. 27. Responding at 2:45 a.m. were YCSO, Dundee Fire and Ambulance, and Himrod Fire Dept. who discovered one of the trucks fully engulfed in flames, while two more sustained damage. The cause of the fire and cost of damages were not yet determined.

Robert G. Rawleigh, 93, of Branchport, was arrested for drunk driving Feb. 27 by New York State Troopers on Rte. 53 in Wheeler. He was charged with common law DWI and DWI with a .08% BAC or greater as misdemeanors, and was released with appearance tickets for Wheeler Town Court.

David S. McLoud, 40, of Eagle Lane, Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 29 by PYPD after being stopped for using his cell phone while driving. A license check showed his to be revoked for a prior DWI conviction and he was driving without a court ordered alcohol ignition interlock device. He was charged with 2nd degree AUO, driving while using a cell phone, and driving without an interlock device. He will answer in village court.

Robert W. Parish, 34, of Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree AUO and speed over 55 mph by Yates County Deputies on Pre-emption Road in Benton Feb. 27 after he was stopped for speeding. A computer check of his license revealed four active suspensions. He will appear in Benton Town Court.