The Dundee Theaterites are presenting Rodgers’ and Hammerstein’s enchanting adaptation of the fairytale, “Cinderella” this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Dundee Central School Auditorium.

Their only musical originally composed for television and presented live on air in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program since television was invented. Since then, the timeless enchantment of a magical fairytale has continued to charm audiences in productions on stage and on television.

Based upon the classic French fairy tale, “Cendrillon, ou la Petite Pantoufle de Verre” (the Little Glass Slipper), “Cinderella” brings to life to the story of a young woman forced into servitude by her evil stepmother and vain stepsisters. But Cinderella dreams of a better life, and with the help of her Fairy Godmother, may find it better than she could have imagined. “Cinderella” features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago‚“

The Cast:

The Fairy Godmother - Isabella Levanduski

Young Cinderella - Marleigh Parker

Cinderella’s Mother - Lynnette Knapp

Cinderella’s Father - Randy Knapp

Cinderella’s Stepmother - Abbey Scott

Joy - Charlotte Schuerholz

Grace - Brelynn Lux

Cinderella - Edele Morgan

Prince Christopher - Hayden Erick

Lionel - Julius Felix

The Baker - Keegan Neu

The Butcher - Christopher Clancey

The Cheese Merchant - Nicole Lindsay

The Cloth Merchant - Grady Cole

King - Gabriel Dillon

Queen - Jaedyn Brewer

Older Sister - Kali Sutherland

Younger Sister - Trinity Ridley

Younger Brother - Bryten Dunham

Villagers and Ball Attendees - Ember Lewis, Bryan Morrison, Jenna Schuerholz, Maddie Herrick

Mice - Marleigh Parker, Maggie Duffy, Marley Duffy, Kaelee Bunn-Smith, Olivia Cole, Hannah Russell, Lily Empson, Annaleigh Dunham, Nyla Lanning, Linken Kuehl