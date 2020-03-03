Years of planning culminate with March 17 transition to new hospital building

HORNELL — Anyone who has ever moved to a new home — or packed a suitcase for vacation — knows how overwhelming every detail can be. Now imagine the challenge facing those charged with moving from the old St. James Hospital on Canisteo Street to the new St. James Hospital on Seneca Road.

The logistics are crucial.

There’s no established “to do” list for moving an entire hospital’s operations — the equipment, the paperwork, the patients, the staff — the minutia that gives a health system its framework.

Nevertheless, St. James leadership and staff will make the move later this month — moving from the century old building on Canisteo Street in the city of Hornell to a brand new, $55 million, 87,300 square-feet facility on the medical campus at 7329 Seneca Road-North in Hornellsville.

On March 16, the old St. James Hospital will be a fully functional hospital — patients will be admitted, treatments will continue, the business of healthcare proceeding normally. But by 5 p.m. just one day later — March 17 — all will be quiet inside the old healthcare relic, while 3.5 miles away, a new era will begin.

Dr. Bilal Ahmad, chief medical officer at St. James, spoke about the uniqueness of opening a new hospital, with approximately 375 employees. The only other recent new facility is Guthrie Corning which opened a new hospital and regional cancer center in 2014.

“Throughout the country in rural regions, the hospitals are actually closing down. There are no new hospitals being built, especially in New York State,” Ahmad said. “The hospitals which are coming up tend to be an extension of an existing hospital.

“A brand new, state-of-the-art hospital, you’d be hard pressed to find one in New York State, so this was an interesting exercise for us.”

The New York State Department of Health’s regulations provide hospitals with a checklist of requirements, including obtaining permission for closure and relocation to a new campus. After that, hospitals must notify its patient population of the move and collaborate with the Department of Transportation on road signage to get to the new facility.

The hospital will stage a Hornell Fire Department ambulance at its old Emergency Room door for up to 14 days following the move, according to Denise Becher, Regional Director of Decision Support & Grants Administration for St. James.

The ambulance will be on standby to transport any patients who show up at the old hospital, unaware that services have moved.

“Because we are a rural hospital, if we did our job real well and communicated real well, we could get (the 14 days) lifted sooner than that,” Becher said. “It’s not a single effort just by the facility. We had a lot of support and collaboration with our emergency management agencies: fire, police, the Department of Transportation to do this move.”

The planning has been going on for several years. Becher has been involved with the process since 2014, when a new hospital was still a goal, not a reality.

“This wasn’t taken lightly by us,” Becher noted. “We’ve been doing move management meetings with not only our leaders, but also each department. It’s been going on for what I can say is probably a good 10 months, aggressively every week so that we meet everybody’s needs.”

For several hours on March 17, two hospitals will be in operation simultaneously, a situation that has taken nine or ten months to coordinate.

“We have to duplicate our staff in both locations. We have to have this hospital on Canisteo Street running along with the new hospital site as well, staffed as well,” said Melissa Rackmil, chief nursing officer at St. James. “We’re going to have patients here as well as patients at the new site.”

Rackmil continued, “The day that we are moving, the ER will stop seeing patients here at 8 a.m. which means that the new hospital has to be open at 8 a.m., so we have to have providers and nursing staff and support staff in both locations.”

The key concern on the day of the move is “making sure there’s a continuity of care,” said Dr. Sachin Manthuruthil, the St. James hospitalist.

Admissions at the Canisteo Street facility will be cut off at 8 a.m. Discharges at Canisteo Street will be handled on a case by case basis.

“If a patient is going to be discharged on this day, there’s no sense in discharging them from (the new) location,” Dr. Manthuruthil said. “The patients that need a couple more days, I understand that the ambulance services will be helping us out and transporting those patients.”

“You can never tell until that day,” Manthuruthil added about which patients will be transferred to the new hospital on March 17.

“Planning is critical to this move because we’re talking about lives,” Ahmed, the chief medical officer, stressed. “We’re talking about patients’ safety. We’re not just moving furniture. This is a hospital. Transitioning a hospital from one place to another is not just a physical transition. It’s a clinical transition.

“We have to make sure that we maintain all the adequate safety standards when we transfer our patients.

“Thankfully our ambulance crews are very used to transferring our patients because very often they do it on a daily basis between Hornell and regional hospitals, so we are kind of pros at this, so this is not going to come as a surprise, but we have to make sure that when they are in a new environment, when the patients get to that new place, because it’s a new place physically, the staff knows where everything is so that they can be on their feet as soon as the new patient gets to the new site.”

Leadership and training are critical components of the transition, Ahmed said. Staff can’t be searching for, say, a vital signs machine, after the move.

“We have some very strong leadership. So stakeholders know what to do,” he said. “There are so many aspects and facets to this move, and so many different parts of the hospital are doing it at the same time, that it is a very complex procedure. It’s like moving a spaceship, you know. “I’m very confident that everybody is ready for that day.”

Rackmil, the chief nursing officer, said construction managers have handed over sections of the hospital as they have been completed, allowing staff to get in their areas and begin training during the third week of January.

“Not only is there new equipment and a new space, it’s a new work flow for the staff,” Rackmil said. “Things are going to be located in a different area, and patients might be entering in a different way.

“There’s been scavenger hunts that we’ve planned that the staff have to go and identify, say, where the emergency gas shut-off is located, where they fire extinguisher is, where their code card is going to be.”

Staff has been given a head start of some of the new equipment.

“One thing that’s nice is that we were able to order and get some of the new stuff into this site (Canisteo Street) so that staff were able to work with vendors for that equipment prior to the move so that not everything is brand new all at once because that would be overwhelming.”

State grants not only covered the cost of building the new hospital, they paid for the new equipment and furnishings in the building. That means that the amount of “stuff” that must be moved from Canisteo Street to Seneca Road is very limited.

“We’re able to afford, through the state grant, not only new medical equipment but new furniture for the facility, Becher said. “Signage was bought. It’s being installed.”

Some key equipment, like ultrasound, stress test machines, operating room instruments – were delivered to Canisteo Street and will be taken over to the new hospital.

“We’re not really bringing any of the old items with us,” Becher said. “It’s mainly going to be new items, and the moved items are going to be items that we purchased in the last couple years. The move part is really very small in nature when it comes to stuff.

“So when we get there, it will be a 100 percent functional building, really.”

St. James officials know they are involved in a unique endeavor, noting that since 2010, about 150 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed. To be opening a new facility is a special opportunity, they said.

“What we are doing is an anomaly,” chief medical officer Ahmed said. “We are opening up new rural hospital rather than closing one down, so this really is, I think, that something is what people will be looking into.”

Ahmed believes the benefits will be immeasurable.

He said, “Modern healthcare is very fractured. It’s becoming shift work and there are lots of people coming and going, and the big risk to patient healthcare and patient safety is the lack of communication. Time and again when things go wrong, it comes back to people not communicating with each other.

“A hospital like the one we have in Hornell today is a horrendous place of communication. It has those long wards with patients on each side.

“It does not afford you a chance to talk about patients in a concentrated space and to be able to see the patients you have as a team.”

“The space we have at the new hospital is perfect for that. You’re in the middle of all these patient rooms and you can talk about all of these patients as you can see these patients as a team. This is the best way to take care of patients.”

Hospitalist Manthuruthil agreed.

“Having seen the new building, and everything is up-to-notch from what I used was training in, it was more like a familiar setting for me,” he said. “I’m very excited about it. I think it will really help with the overall patient care and efficiency and the overall flow of patient care.

“I feel like the setup on (Canisteo Street) was more of that old style system. You’ve got random hallways, whereas the new facility is more of, there’s more like a central command center and the roots are all spread around. It’s kind of a format that a lot of ICU formats follow, and the reason for that is that is keeps everybody, healthcare providers and people working, in a centralized location. It’s easier to keep tabs on every room and make sure that there’s nothing being missed.”

Becher, the regional director of decision support, expects St. James Hospital to lock the doors and be out of the old Canisteo Street facility by 5 p.m. on March 17. Then it’s on to the newest model of rural healthcare, a medical village that includes a state-of-the-art hospital and adjoining medical office building.

In that sense, Hornell is making history. Ground was broken in November 2017. Nearly $63 million in state funding was secured to build and equip the facility and to establish a new electronic health record system. An adjacent Medical Office Building (MOB) opened in December 2018.

“The concept that was developed here, but even more so the medical village concept of putting all the services together on a campus, is something that rural medicine in the future is going to look at,” Becher said. “I think this is something that we can look at that says we can make rural healthcare more efficient, partner with an affiliate like the University of Rochester, and look at what you can bring.”