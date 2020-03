Local group helps residents rebuild homes destroyed or damaged by flooding from Hurricane Florence

WELLSVILLE — From Feb. 16-22, Yorks Corners Mennonite Church of Wellsville sponsored a service trip with Mennonite Disaster Service to Bennettsville, South Carolina to help residents rebuild homes destroyed or damaged by flooding from Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

This record-breaking rainfall of up to 30 inches caused extensive flooding. Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) is a volunteer network of Anabaptist churches that responds in Christian love to those affected by disasters, often serving on site for several years after the disaster.

The 10 volunteer participants were: Gene Miller, Matt Engle, Marcia Studer, Terry Freeman, Chris Draper, Frank Engle, Peter Havens, Jim Smoker, Patty Havens, Joelle Havens.