ELMIRA — The Eta Sigma Chapter of Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society held student inductions on Sunday, Feb. 9.

There were 13 inductees for regular membership and nine inductees for associate membership, all of whom met the membership requirements.

Emma Kelly, of Dansville, was one of the new Elmira College inductees meeting the Regular Membership requirements.

Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) has three major objectives: to promote scholarship in the biological sciences; to promote the dissemination of biological knowledge; and to encourage research.

The symbols of the honor society are the key and coat of arms. The key represents wisdom as well as life on and in the ground, in the air, and in the water. The coat of arms represents known and unknown scientific truths. The motto of the society is Blay'-pay-een Bah'-seen Bee'oo which means, "to see the foundation of life."

Beta Beta Beta was founded in 1922 by Dr. Frank G. Brooks, and the Elmira College Eta Sigma Chapter was founded in 1960. The current faculty advisor is Dr. Amy Lyndaker. The induction ceremony was led by this year's TriBeta officers, including: President Zachary Williamson '20, Vice President Spencer Carter '20, Secretary Nicole Hanselman '20, Treasurer Bridgette Patterson '21, and Historian Andreas Endresen '20.

