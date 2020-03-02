Come out and meet your Board of Education members during Diner Days. It’s a great opportunity for the the community to get to know Board members; have a friendly chat, get answers to specific questions or just to put faces with the names.

The Board has worked with local restaurant and diner owners to put together a schedule that allows them to get out into all of the hamlets of the district. The open minds and welcoming attitudes of the local business owners to participate in this experiment has made it a great effort to plan. Listed below are the dates, locations and times. The Board will be joining other patrons for breakfast, lunch or dinner and will be available to speak with people. Interested in coming but not sure who they are? No fret: they will be wearing name tags and their tables will have place cards to identify them as Board members. Also, at many of the locations they will be joined by members of the administrative team as well.

The dates are as follows: South End Diner: Saturday, February 29, 7:30 to 9 .m.; Perkinsville Fire Department: Sunday, March 8, 8:30 to 10 a.m.; B&D Depot: Friday, Marcy 13, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Station 26: Saturday, March 21, 12:30 to 2 p.m.; North End Diner: Saturday, March 28 7:30 to 9 a.m.; Mountain View Inn: Saturday, April 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Simply Autumn’s Cafe: Saturday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Belt in the Eye: Friday, April 24, 6 to 7 p.m.

Again, the Board of Education is thankful to these proprietors and hopes to meet many new faces in the community. Please consider patronizing these local businesses while visiting with the Board or in general.

From the Wayland-Cohocton Theater Club: Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger (played by Jennifer Ford) and Olive Madison (played by Cecilia Kuhn), that is, in Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple, presented by the Wayland-Cohocton Theater Group. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the Costazuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.

The cast also includes: Kala Gielen as Sylvie, Claire Ferro as Mickey, Kendra Stewart as Renee, Sarah Hoppough as Vera, Trevor Donlon as Manolo Costazuela and Collin Stewart as Jesus Costazuela.

Showtimes are Thursday and Friday, March 5th and 6th at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show are $6 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. A special dinner event will be held on Friday, March 6. A chicken parmesan dinner including pasta salad, breadsticks, green beans, beverages and cookies. Dinner will be served at 5:30 in the high school cafetera. Tickets for the dinner followed by the show at 7 are available in presale only from school the school office and must be purchased by February 20. Tickets for the combination dinner and show are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. The show is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

The Wayland-Cohocton Athletic Department is pleased to announce Winter Scholar Athlete Teams: Varsity Girls Basketball (gpa of 97.81), Varsity Girls Indoor Track: (gpa of 96.44), Varsity Boys Basketball (gpa 94.61). Varsity Boys Swimming (gpa 93.04), Varsity Cheerleading (gpa of 90.00). Congratulations to these programs that excelled at balancing the demands of participating on an athletic team and a strong commitment to their studies.

Don’t miss the next Grad Bash Meeting on Monday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. The committee is still looking for members and volunteers. It’s closer that it seems and the planning is ramping up. The meeting is room 65 which you can access from the front elementary entrance. Follow the signs for a short walk from there.