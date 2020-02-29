PRATTSBURGH - Mason Putnam scored a career high 52 points as No.3-seeded Prattburgh downed No.6-seeded Chesterton 88-61 in the quarterfinals of the Section V Class D2 playoffs Saturday.

“He had a pretty incredible night,” Prattsburgh head coach, and Mason’s father, Brian Putnam said of his son. “He shot the ball extremely well from the outside.”

Mason Putnam eclipsed his previous high of 51 and connected on nine 3-pointers in the effort.

The Vikings got out to a 29-13 lead after eight minutes as Mason Putnam poured in 16 points, feeding off a packed crowd in Prattsburgh.

“The guys were very excited,” said Brian Putnam of the first quarter effort. “We came out with pressure right away that allowed us to get out to the lead.”

Chesterton cut the lead to 45-38 at halftime as Kyle Madigan netted 14 of Chesterton’s 25 points in the frame.

“We talked at halftime about our defense in the second quarter,” said Brian Putnam. “We weren’t happy with it.”

Prattsburgh responded with a strong defensive effort in the second half, allowing only 10 points in the third quarter and 23 in the final 16 minutes.

“We came out and buckled down and that’s what really allowed us to push ahead a little bit,” Brian Putnam said.

Mason Putnam put the finishing touches on his spectacular effort with 16 points in the final frame including four 3-pointers in the final stretch. He also added 14 rebounds and five assists in the effort.

In addition to Mason Putnam, Kris Johnson had 20 points for Prattsburgh.

Madigan led Chesterton with 29 points.

The Vikings will face No.7-seeded Romulus Tuesday at a time and place to be determined after the Warriors upset No.2-seeded Scio 61-49 Saturday.