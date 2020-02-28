Improved rating boosts SJH as it prepares for St. Patrick’s Day move

HORNELL — With March 17 announced as the official opening of the new St. James Hospital, staff will ride the momentum of an improved rating from the U.S. Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in its latest hospital comparison report.

Some 28 months of construction and several years of planning will culminate on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 with the 7329 Seneca Road-North facility slated to open at 8 a.m. Inpatients who are not being discharged will be taken from the existing Canisteo Street hospital to the new facility. For a time that day, two emergency departments will be in service, as patients who are being seen in the old hospital’s ER are treated.

The road to the new hospital was paved by the local community’s determination and by state money.

Community leaders, hospital officials and state representatives broke ground on the $55 million hospital in November 2017 after $62.8 million in state funding was secured to build and equip the facility and establish a new electronic health record system.

The New York State Department of Health inspected the facility on Tuesday, with the positive result clearing the way for the hospital to open in less than three weeks.

An adjacent Medical Office Building (MOB) opened in December 2018.

The public is invited to an open house on March 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. The public will have the opportunity to tour the facility during this event.

Meanwhile, St. James Hospital achieved an annual overall rating of four out of five stars from CMS in its annual 2020 hospital rankings report (“Hospital Compare” program), released on Jan. 30. The report compares 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals in the country, and ranks them from one to five stars.

St. James was one of only 15 hospitals in New York State out of approximately 270 acute care hospitals to achieve the four star rating.

“We are very proud of that,” said Melissa Rackmill, chief nursing officer at the hospital. “We went from being a three star hospital to being a four star.”

The Hospital Compare rating was determined by surveying patients and asking about their experiences, measuring the timeliness and effectiveness of care, determining the number of complications and deaths at the hospital, and considering payments and value of care. The overall rating was calculated from over 100 measures in data gathered in February and October of 2019.

“There have been multiple initiatives that we have put in place to help increase our scores,” Rackmill said.

One is “Quiet Time” — a two hour period in the afternoon and overnight where any unnecessary noise, lights and talking are kept to a minimum.

St. James has focused on improving its ratings from the people that use its services — its patients. Rackmill zeroed in on some of the difference makers.

She said, “Communication with providers. Communication with nurses. Understanding your discharge plan before you go home. Cleanliness of the facility. Promptness — the staff responding to call lights. The noise in the hospital.”

CMS created Hospital Compare in collaboration with organizations representing consumers, hospitals, doctors, employers, accrediting organizations, and other federal agencies to help health care consumers make decisions about where to get their health care and to encourage hospitals to improve the quality of the care they provide.

"This is a great accomplishment for the medical staff, clinical staff and team members,” said Bryan O’Donovan, St. James president and chief executive officer. "They work hard every day to improve the health of our community, and we are pleased that St. James has been recognized by CMS as a leading health care organization.

“With the opening of our new hospital in March, we will have a wonderful patient and family centered environment that will enable our team to focus on our patients needs first. The new facility has many features that accentuate patient and family comfort and convenience, while improving care delivery.”

Steven I. Goldstein, president and CEO of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals in Rochester, and senior vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center, noted that every UR Medicine hospital earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval based on a rigorous system-wide review process.

“Bryan O’Donovan and his clinical team have worked extremely hard to improve the patient experience at St. James, and we are delighted to see that effort recognized with a four-star rating on the CMS hospital comparison site,” Goldstein added.