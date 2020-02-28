CANISTEO — Paul Cone, Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District director of Human Resources, presented this week that the tax cap for the upcoming school year could be 2.974 percent based on early calculations from the state.

The number is purely what the district is allowed by law in their budget but the district historically has not asked the maximum cap percent from voters. The administration and board of education are putting their budget together for the 2020-21 school year and will have their final tax calculation during their public presentation and newsletter in preparation for the May vote.

The cap is a complex calculation of such diverse numbers as the consumer price index and year-to-year business growth, Cone explained Monday night to board members and about three dozen local Canisteo-Greenwood high school government students.

The New York State Office of the Comptroller is responsible for maintaining the record of vital caps, which is why New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s name is so frequently associated with caps or tax levy limits.

Tax caps are important components of budgets that are developed for every school district and municipality in New York State. Area school districts and municipalities are starting budget calculations and negotiating budget amounts in the traditional new year exercise.

Canisteo-Greenwood Superintendent Thomas Crook, along with appointed and elected school officials from across the state, will visit Assembly and Senators in Albany next week to begin hoped-for expansion of important components of local budgets, including New York State contributions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budgets in January are considered first drafts for virtually every school district and town and village from Montauk Point to Niagara Falls.

Local officials coordinate visits to elected state officials to increase state budget contributions to school districts and municipalities. The familiar term for the coordinated effort is "lobbying."

Canisteo-Greenwood board members learned Monday that a significant part of the process, outside audits, when outside auditor Chris Sutton of the Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) heaped praise on board members and staff for “a good audit.” He referred to a variety of audit components and said district staff were watching such components of financial management of the school district as maintenance and spending plans.

Sutton also praised Cone whom he met for the first time during the October audit.

The board voted to accept Sutton’s financial audit.

In another matter, Superintendent Crook described some of the required training drills for students, including developing a plan to assess threats, multiple recording devices in school hallways, in the gym and cafeteria plus on school buses.

Superintendent Crook also said the new Social Sentinel is, as planned, serving as the eyes and ears of the district staff for monitoring on-line communications among students. The system continuously monitors student memos and other communications to assure potential challenges against school systems.

Board members learned that tenth-grade student Sylas Sawyer is developing an Eagle Scout project that will get students outside into a compact study area with white boards and seats.

The best news about the outdoor study area: The project purpose, getting students outside during school hours at a cost of volunteer contributions, Sylas said.

Elementary School Principal Colleen Brownell said students enjoyed one of the first outdoor activities last week. Brownell said weather cooperation will help ensure more outdoors learning, she said.