ALMOND — Andy Phelan, owner of Quail Creek Editions, Lawton, OK, will be back in his hometown this spring to present his talk, Barbara and the Cord.

The Almond Historical Society, in collaboration with the Alfred Hornell AAUW, has scheduled the presentation for Sunday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m. in the Almond Community (formerly Almond Union) Church parlors. Andy’s recently published book about Barbara will be available for purchase with the author’s personal signature. This event is open to the public.

Barbara and the Cord is the story of the personal life of Barbara Chapin Williams, who grew up in very comfortable circumstances, eventually settling in Wellsville, where she brought her dream of bringing art and culture to the people. The Carnival Caravan, her first creation, and The Artmobile, a second endeavor that she worked on, both enjoyed some success, but ultimately neither effort established a long-term presence. In retrospect, both may be seen as having been important pioneering efforts.

Andy has authored many books, including two about his parents, the late Linn and Helene Phelan. These include Becoming the Village Potter and The Writer She Wanted To Be. Andy also did the third publication of the late John Reynolds’ book, The Almond Story, for the Almond Historical Society.