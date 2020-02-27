WELLSVILLE — Honeysuckle will be performing on Friday at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center. Show starts at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $16 ($18 at door). Tickets may be purchased online at www.WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com or at the Arts Center Coffee House. For more information visit the website or call (585) 593-3000.

Honeysuckle is a progressive folk act that blends older influences and traditional instrumentation with modern effects and inspiration. Comprised of Holly McGarry and Chris Bloniarz, this Boston based band can frequently be found performing across the country. Honeysuckle has performed an Audiotree session and at Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, Mountain Jam and Americanafest, was chosen as a Converse Rubber Tracks artist, and has been nominated for Best Folk Artist of the Year, and Best Americana Artist of the Year four years in a row at the annual Boston Music Awards. In 2018 they won Best Folk Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards. They were also put in the Top 10 bands of 2016 So Far list compiled by NPR.

Honeysuckle just released their third full-length album "Fire Starter" on Antifragile Music. They also have three previous titles: "Catacombs" (full length 2017), "Honeysuckle" (full length 2016) and "Arrows" (EP 2015).

“They take traditional roots music and bend it in a way that refreshes what came before them and, while paying homage, creates something new. Shiny, but keeping the grit and dirt on the very best parts.” -Brian Carroll, RED LINE ROOTS

“…unpretentious and unabashed… mesmerizing.” -NPR’s ALL SONGS CONSIDERED