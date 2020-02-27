ALLEN — Practice makes perfect.

On Feb. 13, Region 9 Forest Rangers conducted a flat-ice rescue training on Allen Lake, a popular destination for water-based recreation in the Allen Lake State Forest in Allegany County.

Rangers practiced rescuing a victim from the water using throw ropes, reach poles, and self-extraction, and simulated rescuer techniques including the use of an inflatable kayak. Forest Ranger John Kennedy utilized a new technique by maneuvering an UAV drone to drop a personal flotation device to help secure a victim before other rescuers extracted him from the ice.

DEC reminds New Yorkers to be safe when heading out on the ice. The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be taken as evidence of safe ice conditions. Individuals are strongly encouraged to check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from the backcountry.

In 2019, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 337 search and rescue missions, extinguished 74 wildfires that burned a total of 212 acres, participated in 29 prescribed fires that burned and rejuvenated 645 acres, and worked on cases that resulted in 2,507 tickets or arrests.