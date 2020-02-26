ALBANY — The State Senate Wednesday gave final legislative approval to legislation co-sponsored by Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) to try to increase organ and tissue donations in New York State by giving New Yorkers the opportunity to register as organ and tissue donors when applying for or renewing a hunting, fishing or trapping license.

“It’s one of the most important life-saving actions that any of us can take. One donor can save up to eight lives and positively impact the lives of seventy-five others through eye and tissue donations,” said O’Mara, who has long supported legislative efforts to bolster organ and tissue donations. “Were hopeful that this effort to make it easy for New York’s sportsmen and sportswomen to register can make a real difference in bringing attention to and encouraging donations.”

The state Assembly unanimously approved the legislation (S7318/A7915) two weeks ago. It now goes to Governor Andrew Cuomo for final action.

More than 400 New Yorkers die annually waiting for an organ transplant. Nearly 10,000 people are on the waiting list for transplants and more than 1,500 of them have been on the list for more than five years.

However, according to the New York State Organ Donor Network, New York currently has the second-lowest donor registry enrollment rate in the nation.

In total, only 11% of eligible donors are currently enrolled in the New York State Organ and Tissue Registry.